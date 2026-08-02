Hijack incoming! Mohamed Salah nears stunning agreement as European club overtakes rivals in the race to sign the former Liverpool star on a free transfer

Trabzonspor have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Salah after reportedly making significant progress in negotiations with the former Liverpool winger's representatives. According to Foot Mercato, the Turkish club are close to reaching a full agreement for the free agent.

The Super Lig side finished third last season and are looking to strengthen their squad as they aim to challenge for the title. Salah would arrive without a transfer fee and bring proven goalscoring ability, creativity and top-level experience.

Trabzonspor's progress has also changed the picture for Besiktas, who had previously reached a verbal agreement over a one-year contract with the option of a further season before talks reportedly stalled over financial differences.



