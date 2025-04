This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport MLS unveils 2025 One Planet pre-match jerseys made from recycled materials Major League Soccer MLS launched their 2025 One Planet pre-match jerseys in partnership with Adidas, featuring sustainably produced kits New jerseys available in light green and tan colorways

Tree ring patterns woven into fabric symbolize climate change impact

Tree ring patterns woven into fabric symbolize climate change impact

All 30 MLS clubs will wear the pre-match tops in coming weeks