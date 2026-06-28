AFP
MLS star Stephen Eustaquio sends Canada into World Cup round of 16 with stunning stoppage-time winner against South Africa
Eustaquio delivers in stoppage time
In a match that lacked clinical finishing for the vast majority of the 90 minutes, it took a strike of pure quality in the second minute of stoppage time to separate the sides. The ball broke on the edge of the box to LAFC loanee Eustaquio, who drilled a superb volley into the bottom corner of the net.
The goal sparked scenes of delirium on the touchline, with Jesse Marsch joining his players on the field to celebrate a historic milestone for Canadian soccer.
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Frustration for Bafana Bafana
South Africa adopted a notably cautious approach throughout the contest, finishing the match with a meagre xG of 0.13. Despite controlling 58 percent of the possession, Hugo Broos’ side struggled to test Maxime Crepeau in the Canadian goal. Their strategy focused on defensive solidity and slow build-up play, but they were ultimately punished for failing to show more attacking ambition.
Marsch's tactical gambles pay off
The introduction of Alphonso Davies in the 75th minute provided the spark Canada needed, with the Bayern Munich star immediately injecting pace into the attack.
Marsch's decision to push for a late winner rather than settling for extra time was validated by the pressure his team applied in the final ten minutes. Although Canada had squandered several chances earlier in the match, their persistence eventually overwhelmed the South African low block.
Marsch’s ability to keep his players focused during the chaotic final moments ensured that Canada didn't just survive the late pressure but thrived under it to secure the win.
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A historic path forward
For Canada, this victory represents more than just a place in the next round; it is a statement of intent on the global stage. Having never reached this phase of a World Cup before, the co-hosts have now set up a mouth-watering clash against either the Netherlands or Morocco on July 4 in Houston. The belief within the squad is clearly growing as they continue to capitalise on the home support and the momentum of their group stage performances.
While the match in Los Angeles may not have been a classic for the neutrals, the significance of the result cannot be understated. Canada showed the resilience and late-game clinical edge required to navigate knockout football. With the round of 16 now secured, Marsch and his team will feel they have nothing to lose as they continue their journey through the bracket, aiming to take their unprecedented World Cup run as far as possible.