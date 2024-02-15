‘More than just one player’ – MLS not purely the Lionel Messi show as Charlotte FC boss Dean Smith talks up ‘massive interest’ in American game away from Inter Miami
Lionel Messi has built “massive interest” in MLS, but Dean Smith is eager to point out that a growing brand in the US is about “more than one player”.
- Argentine moved to America in 2023
- Made immediate impact on and off the field
- Game growing all the time in the States