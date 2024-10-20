For the Alternate MLS Awards, GOAL selects the best and worst kits of the 2024 season

Reviewing a soccer kit based just on photos can be challenging. There are times where can a kit can look awful in the picture, but make a ton of sense when seen on the pitch. And vice-versa.

But whether it's just imagery, or live and in-person, most can agree on the characteristics of a great kit design: it should be eye-catching, bold, unique, fashionable, and instantly recognizable (and occasionally with a throwback nod). The worst kits? Just the opposite.

So in wrapping up the 2024 Alternate MLS Awards and with the season coming to a dramatic close Saturday, GOAL US writers take a look at what worked - and what should never be referenced again - for this year's kits across the league.