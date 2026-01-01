Getty Images Sport
Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay reportedly among candidates to replace Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg amid Chelsea links
- Getty Images Sport
Ramsay to leave Loons?
Minnesota United could face uncertainty in the new year, with head coach Eric Ramsay reportedly linked to a potential move to Europe amid Chelsea’s search for a new manager following Enzo Maresca’s departure midway through the Premier League season.
According to The Guardian, Chelsea are assessing several candidates, including Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior, as they look to fill the vacancy at Stamford Bridge. Porto head coach Francesco Farioli is also believed to be in the frame, with Chelsea hopeful of making an appointment in the coming days. The club may need to name an interim manager for their upcoming match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Any move for Rosenior would depend on Strasbourg’s ability to secure a suitable replacement for the 41-year-old. In that scenario, Ramsay has been linked as a potential option to take over at the Ligue 1 side, creating a possible knock-on effect.
- Getty Images Sport
Ramsay, Rosenior by the numbers
Ramsay, 32, has posted a record of 38 wins, 16 draws, and 27 losses in 81 matches in charge of Minnesota United, earning praise for his work in MLS at a young age.
Meanwhile, Rosenior joined Chelsea’s partner club Strasbourg in 2024 and led them to a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 during his debut season.
- Getty Images Sport
Ramsay's time at Minnesota and Prem background
Ramsay began his coaching career in youth football, working with Swansea City and Shrewsbury Town before spending two years in Chelsea’s academy. He later joined Manchester United’s first-team staff as an assistant coach in 2021 and had a brief spell with the Wales national team in 2023, before being appointed head coach of Minnesota United in February 2024.
What's next for Minnesota?
Minnesota kick off their season with a home match against Austin FC on Feb. 21.
Advertisement