Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay reportedly among candidates to replace Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg amid Chelsea links

Minnesota United could face uncertainty in the new year, with head coach Eric Ramsay reportedly linked to a potential move to Europe amid Chelsea’s search for a new manager following Enzo Maresca’s departure midway through the Premier League season.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are assessing several candidates, including Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior, as they look to fill the vacancy at Stamford Bridge. Porto head coach Francesco Farioli is also believed to be in the frame, with Chelsea hopeful of making an appointment in the coming days. The club may need to name an interim manager for their upcoming match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Any move for Rosenior would depend on Strasbourg’s ability to secure a suitable replacement for the 41-year-old. In that scenario, Ramsay has been linked as a potential option to take over at the Ligue 1 side, creating a possible knock-on effect.