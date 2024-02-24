Miles Robinson, Diego Luna and the USMNT hopefuls with points to prove in MLS with Copa America and Olympic roster spots on the line

It's a big year for the national team, and for several players in MLS hoping to be a part of it all

It's a big, big year for the U.S. men's national team. Nations League, Copa America, Olympics... three trophies on the line, three massive tournaments that will define 2024.

Many of the players that will play big roles in those tournaments will come from Europe. You know their names. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson, Tim Weah and a host of other high-profile stars make up the bulk of the USMNT squads this year.

However, there are several MLS players with plenty at stake as the 2024 season starts. There are spots up for grabs, both with the senior team and with the U-23 group for the Olympic games. Those spots will come down to how players start the season. The Nations League is weeks away, while the Copa America and Olympics will be here in the blink of an eye.

Article continues below

So which players are heading into the MLS season with points to prove, and where might we see them this summer? GOAL takes a look...