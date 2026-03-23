Milan need leadership and that Milan spirit as they head into a season finale that could hold some surprises. These are qualities that are part of Matteo Gabbia’s repertoire: the centre-back from Busto Arsizio is working hard to return to Massimiliano Allegri’s squad following his operation on 4 March to repair an inguinal hernia. So far, the signs are positive regarding the Rossoneri academy graduate’s progress with his recovery programme.
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Milan: positive signs from Gabbia – here’s what’s emerging ahead of the Napoli match
FOLLOW-UP VISIT
Gabbia has not been called up by Gattuso for the World Cup play-offs and is staying at Milanello to make a full recovery from his injury. A follow-up examination is scheduled in the coming days to assess the Rossoneri defender’s physical condition and set a definite date for his return to action. Allegri is waiting and hoping to welcome back an important player for the team soon, as well as gaining an extra option in a depleted defensive line-up.
FOCUS ON NAPOLI
Gabbia hopes to be available for selection by Max Allegri for the match on 6 April away at Napoli, but much will depend on the outcome of the medical check-up he is due to undergo in the coming days. If the doctors give the all-clear, Gabbia will be able to return to training with the squad and will therefore be at the Maradona Stadium too