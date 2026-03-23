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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Milan: Leao will not be joining Portugal for training; he remains at Milanello

The Rossoneri striker will not be travelling to join his national team and will continue his recovery from injury in Italy

The Portuguese Football Federation has officially excused Rafael Leão: the Milan striker will not even have to travel to Lisbon for his medical examinations. During the international break, Portugal will face Mexico in Mexico City and the United States in Atlanta.


Massimiliano Allegri and Milan’s medical staff will therefore have Leao at their disposal throughout the international break, allowing them to monitor his condition on a day-to-day basis ahead of the resumption of the league season, which for the Rossoneri will coincide with their away match against Napoli on 6 April, Easter Monday.


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    It should be noted that Leao did not train on the eve of last Friday’s match against Torino, and was subsequently left out of the squad for the game due to a flare-up of the adductor injury he sustained in the first leg against Torino.


    Since 8 December, when the Portuguese player was forced off during the match against Torino due to a sharp pain in his adductor, Leao has been suffering from discomfort in the groin area, which has affected his training and performances in recent months.


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