Milan, Gila under close scrutiny: a target for the defence, the full story on the deal with Lazio

Lazio v Milan won’t be a match like any other.
Especially for Massimiliano Allegri’s Rossoneri side, the stakes have become higher than expected: Napoli’s victory over Lecce has left Conte’s side just one point behind the Milanese, whilst Inter’s home draw against Atalanta has given the club based at Via Aldo Rossi the chance to virtually reopen the title race and move to within five points of Chivu’s Nerazzurri.
But beyond this opportunity for the players on the pitch and the coaching staff, for the transfer team and the management, the match at the Olimpico will be a good chance to take another close look at Mario Gila, a target for Milan’s defence of the future.