Following their 1-0 derby victory over Inter, Milan return to action in the 29th round of the Serie A season. The Rossoneri face Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio on Sunday evening at 8.45pm. Ahead of the match, Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke at a press conference. Here are his comments:
Translated by
Milan, Allegri: "The Scudetto? There’s only one way to catch up with Inter. Gimenez won’t be available against Lazio; Jashari or Ricci will replace Rabiot."
SHEVCHENKO'S VISIT
"Sheva's visit was a real treat for me and the team. Let's hope it brings us luck for tomorrow."
AFTER THE DERBY
"After the match, there was a real sense of excitement, particularly at picking up three points and extending our lead over the teams chasing us. The squad then settled back into a calm routine on Tuesday. Now we face Lazio, a side with excellent technical ability, whose players are good at closing down space. Let’s set our sights on 70 points."
THE LEAGUE TITLE
"Are we the best defence in Europe? It’s not a question of trying to win the Scudetto; we have to give it our all, knowing that there’s a team seven points ahead of us who have so far proved to be the strongest. We need to win another five games to finish in the top four; we must focus solely on ourselves without looking at the others. There’s only one way to catch up with Inter: win our games and hope they drop points – the pitch will decide.”
RABIOT'S ABSENCE
"Will we be weaker without Rabiot? Statistics are there to be broken. I don’t know whether Jashari or Ricci will play tomorrow, but it’s important that we put in a well-organised team performance. Lazio are a side who have scored plenty of late goals. The stadium will be full tomorrow, but there’ll be 10,000 Milan fans there, and that’s important for us."
IN ATTACK
"Gimenez won't be selected. He'll do a light training session with the team today; he's in excellent spirits. The more attacking players we have available, the better."
A CHAMPIONSHIP COMEBACK?
"Let me repeat: there’s only one way we can catch up with Inter. They have to drop points and we have to win ours. All this talk… only time will tell whether we’ve done well to win so many games and they’ve dropped points."
THE MATCH AGAINST LAZIO
"It’ll be a tough match; they don’t give much away. That’s just the sort of league campaign they’ve always played. It’ll be an important match for them, because they’ll be looking to beat Milan, and it’s important for us because it’ll allow us to take a small step forward."
THE CHALLENGES FACED BY ITALIAN TEAMS IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
"Football is great because it’s unpredictable and because things change every year. Right now we’re in the final stages, but the English teams are struggling too. On the one hand, this format is entertaining; there are lots of matches and you could find yourself at either end of the table. Maybe next year will be different. The important thing is to play it, then we’ll see what each team is capable of. There are no set rules."
Pulisic
"Physically, he's in much better shape. He put in a good performance in the derby. He's constantly improving. Both he and Leao, Fullkrug, and even Nkunku are in great form."
THE ROUTE
"What we need to do is carry on working with complete composure, without getting carried away or getting downhearted depending on how things are going. Milan are on the right track. We haven’t achieved any of our goals yet, and I’ll say it again: one good thing we’ve done is to reach March in a position to fight for our goals. Now it’s time for the matches that really matter."