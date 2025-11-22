AFP
Mikel Arteta reveals what Bukayo Saka has told him about signing a new contract at Arsenal as talks continue
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta provides update on Saka contract
The Spanish manager was speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's north London derby clash with Tottenham on Sunday.
When asked if he was confident the winger would sign a new deal with the club, Arteta shared that Saka has expressed his desire to remain with Arsenal going forward. He described the relationship between the England international, his representatives and the club's hierarchy as "very healthy and powerful".
Saka signed his current deal in May 2023. The four year deal is set to expire at the end of the 2026/27 season, prompting the likely re-opening of talks over the past few months.
Arteta: Saka wants to "leave legacy" at Arsenal
Arteta was asked if he was confident in Saka's desire to stay with the club and replied: “I prefer that word, I think it is confidence.
“What Bukayo has transmitted to me and the club, and Emeka (Obasi, Saka’s agent) as well, is that they want to continue to be here. I think it’s a very healthy and powerful relationship.
“The journey that he has had at the club and what he has become is something we want to maintain. I think that is something that is going to leave a legacy at this football club and he needs to fulfill that role.
"What I’m very aware of is that he wants to continue with us, that he’s very happy and that he’s in the place that he wants to continue to be and achieve everything that we want to achieve together.
“When that (a new contract) happens and how it happens, I leave that to Andrea [Berta] and the club to figure it out.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Arsenal lock down title-challenging squad
The north London club have systematically looked to secure the futures of a number of their best performers over the past few months. Saka's fellow academy graduates Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri penned new deals in the summer, locking them down until 2030.
Real Madrid's reported interest in William Saliba was staved off with a new deal; the Frenchman is under contract until 2030 too. His defensive partner Gabriel — who was recently ruled out for a month after sustaining an injury on Brazil duty — extended his deal with the club until 2029.
Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard and David Raya also improved the terms of their respective agreements with the Gunners.
Speaking on the club's proactive approach to managing their players' futures, Arteta said: “It’s been a very clear vision and route on how we want to do things.
“Ownership has been incredibly supportive and determined to make sure that we can continue the journey with these players and maintain the core of the team. That is the efficiency of everybody that works upstairs, starting with Andrea (Berta) and all the team to get things done because at the end there are always three parties and it’s never an easy thing to get done.”
- Getty Images Sport
Saka's growing Arsenal legacy depends on lifting trophies
There is scant evidence to suggest that Saka views his future outside of north London. Since breaking through into the first team as a left back in the 2018/19 season, the Gunners' 'Star Boy' has developed into one of world football's most consistent right wingers. He has made 277 appearances for the club, scoring 76 goals in all competitions. That form has seen him bloom into a trusted player at international level. Saka has won 48 caps, scoring 14 times for England.
For the 24-year-old to leave a true legacy at such a massive club will depend on his ability to drive Arsenal on to more silverware. Saka has lifted just one majour honour in his career, the 2019/20 FA Cup, which the Gunners won during Arteta's first season with the club. Three straight second place finishes in the Premier League will have only further fuelled his ambition to win more. Arsenal's push for their first league title in more than 20 years continues with that north London derby on Sunday.
Advertisement