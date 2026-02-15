'I wanted to try it' - Mikel Arteta hints at new role for Bukayo Saka at Arsenal after FA Cup win

Saka actually started Sunday's win over Wigan on the bench but came into the starting XI after Riccardo Calafiori picked up a knock in the warm-up and had to be replaced. Arteta opted to for Saka but actually deployed the England international as a No. 8 rather than out wide. Saka was then part of a clinical Arsenal attacking display as the Gunners stormed into a 4-0 lead in less than 30 minutes thanks to goals from Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and a Jack Hunt own goal.

Arteta shared his thoughts after the game and was thrilled to see his team cruise past Wigan. He said: "Very happy with the results and especially the performance, the way we started the game. You really want to show how much you want it when you play against this kind of opposition in the cup, and we certainly had that attitude, and then I was a bit surprised with the level of cohesion and connections very early in the match, because when you make that many changes, that can be a part of the game – that can be lacking. But it certainly wasn’t [for us] and we scored some very, very good goals. I’m very pleased with that."