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Mikel Arteta praises 'magical moment' from Eberechi Eze as Arsenal boss highlights 'understanding' between midfielder and Gunners team-mates
Eze and Rice send Arsenal through
Arsenal maintained their quest for European glory as goals from Eze and Declan Rice secured a 3-1 aggregate win over the Bundesliga giants. The Gunners were dominant from the opening whistle at the Emirates, but they found themselves frustrated by a resilient Leverkusen backline and an inspired goalkeeping performance from Janis Blaswich. It took a moment of individual brilliance from Eze to break the deadlock and settle the nerves of the home support.
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Arteta hails Eze's magical impact
Speaking after the final whistle, Arteta said: “We started the game so well and we were a threat from every angle. Their keeper kept them in the game and we needed a magical moment from Ebs to give us the lead. Then in the second half Declan's action gave us the opportunity to win the game and we had four or five situations where we should've scored a third but overall we fully deserved to win and be into the quarter-finals."
Eze has become a vital cog in the Arsenal machine since his summer move to the Emirates, and his manager believes the midfielder is only getting better as he gels with his new team-mates. The boss was quick to point out that the England international's fitness and rhythm are key factors to his good form.
Arteta added: "Ebs is playing every three days, he has rhythm, has an understanding with the players and this [the goal] is why he is here. He is building an understanding with all of them and when you start to make key moments in games that lifts your confidence. Declan was immense, him and the whole team - the manner they go into every ball and the passion they show is remarkable."
Injury scare allayed before Wembley clash
Despite the celebrations, there was a brief moment of concern when Eze required treatment for a possible ankle issue during the second half. With the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City looming on Sunday, Arsenal faithfuls held their breath as their star man was withdrawn for Kai Havertz, but the player himself has moved to calm any fears.
Asked about an injury after the game, Eze told TNT Sports: “Yeah, I’m alright. I’ll be okay.” The midfielder described his sensational strike as a career highlight, admitted: “I don’t know if I could dream of scoring a goal like that to be fair. It was a good goal, I just saw an opportunity to shoot and I’m thankful to God that it’s worked today. It was a special goal for sure, I’m going to remember it for a long time.”
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Quarter-final path confirmed as first quadruple quest looms
Arsenal's reward for their 3-1 aggregate victory is a quarter-final clash against Sporting CP, who produced a shock comeback to eliminate Norwegian dark horse Bodo/Glimt. While the European dream remains alive, the immediate focus shifts to silverware on the domestic front. The Gunners look to end their six-year trophy drought this weekend, facing Pep Guardiola's men in the Carabao Cup decider that could secure the first piece of a historic quadruple this season.
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