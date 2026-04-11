Mikel Arteta told he's 'very lucky' to still be Arsenal's manager & should be doing better after spending 'a lot of money'

The former striker also pointed to Arsenal’s significant investment in the transfer market, suggesting the club’s strengthened squad should have translated into clearer dominance. Speaking on Sky Sports, Hasselbaink suggested that Arteta’s tenure has been unusually secure for a manager at a club of Arsenal’s stature.

"Arsenal are in a great position at the moment, but let's not forget how long he's been there" he said. "He has won one FA Cup. For a club like Arsenal, is that enough? Yes they are in a really good position, but let's how a look how much he has spent in the last two years - a lot of money. He has got two good squads, the bench is really strong. Should they not be more ahead?"