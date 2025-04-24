Jamie Carragher believes "Mikel Arteta will be furious" ahead of Paris Saint-Germain tie after the Gunners slipped up against Crystal Palace.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Palace

The Gunners failed to hold on to their lead

Arsenal still need six points to seal UCL qualification Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱