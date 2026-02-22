'Go and do something else' - Mikel Arteta fires out warning to Arsenal stars ahead of Tottenham clash

Arteta has already batted away suggestions his team are "bottlers" ahead of the match against Spurs but has sent out a fresh warning to his players ahead of kick-off. The Spaniard has made it clear that his players must deal with the "noise" that comes with a title fight as he aims to guide Arsenal to a first Premier League crown since 2003-04.

Arteta's side face a struggling Spurs on Sunday on an unconvincing run of form, having won just two of their least seven Premier League meetings. They come up against a Tottenham since flirting with relegation and having just appointed Igor Tudor as interim boss after sacking Thomas Frank.

Tudor has promised Spurs fans they will like what they see against Arsenal, explaining: "When I coach I never watch the classification. Maybe it sounds strange. I don’t watch where we are. It’s a process. If you ask me what we are going to see on Sunday, I believe that we are going to see something concrete, something good that the people will like.”