'I have poison in my veins' - Mikel Arteta opens up on Champions League heartbreak as Arsenal boss sets sights on European glory

The Arsenal hierarchy recently rewarded Arteta for his transformative work since arriving in December 2019. A lucrative new contract keeps him at the Emirates Stadium until 2030, cementing his status as the highest-paid manager in the English top flight on nearly £20 million per year.

With his future secured, the Arsenal boss is heavily invested in the club's overarching progression. When asked about managing expectations, tactical evolution, and recruitment over the next four years, his enthusiasm was evident.

"Globally, with our supporters? Great," he said. "How are we going to build the next three squads? Great. How the rules of the game are going to change us, and how we’re going to stay ahead of that to take advantage? Great.

"But this is going to happen if every single day we look after what we built. We make it a little bit better, like software that is upgrading and upgrading. When can it stop is infinite.

"We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together."



