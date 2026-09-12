'Set Piece FC' no more?! Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal's secret target this season as Gunners boss issues ruthless Premier League warning

Arsenal have enjoyed a brilliant start to their title defence, catching the eye with free-flowing football that has yielded three straight wins. While the Gunners were often labelled "Set Piece FC" during last season's title triumph due to their prowess from dead-ball situations, every goal scored this term has come from open play.

Speaking ahead of the clash at the Stadium of Light, Arteta explained his vision for the team's progression: "I like a lot what I’ve seen from the team so far. For sure, it’s for flair but also just making sure what happens on the pitch is what we want. And having that dominance and control and threat in our minds.

"It’s the way we have to continue and evolve in certain areas and that is an area that we have put a lot of emphasis into and now we have a lot of players back."

The manager is urging his squad to remain ruthless, stating: "The opportunities and synergies that we create with the team are much stronger and we’re going to continue to be like that. That’s always the intention.

"Sometimes it’s the level of the opponents, sometimes the level of execution and that has to increase as well to be much more efficient and dominant throughout the games and we will continue to do that."