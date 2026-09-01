Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal's title defence pressure is already on after narrow win against Aston Villa

Arsenal may only be two games into their Premier League title defence, but Arteta already feels the pressure is on to pick up points. The Gunners maintained their 100% start to the season on Monday as Bukayo Saka's second-half strike clinched a 1-0 away win over Villa. It is the seventh time in the last eight seasons that Arsenal have won their opening two matches of a Premier League campaign, and the fifth time in a row.

Arteta was candid about the emotional weight of the early season. He told Sky Sports after full-time: "We are in the second game and it's like, 'we have to win this game!' We know that last year was the same. We know the level, we know how difficult it is for every team to earn points in this league, so we have to be really proud tonight. It's a massive win. It's a tough place to come and earn the three points. I think we deserved it."