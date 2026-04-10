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Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal academy graduates Myles Lewis-Skelly & Ethan Nwaneri amid first-team struggles
Arteta demands excellence over academy status
The Hale End production line has long been the heartbeat of Arsenal’s identity, producing the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah. However, Arteta has made it clear that being a homegrown talent does not guarantee a long-term future in his first-team squad if performance levels drop.
Speaking on the challenge of integrating youth while chasing the biggest trophies in football, Arteta emphasised that emotion will not dictate his selection or squad building. The Spaniard is demanding a level of consistency that few young players have managed to maintain under the intense pressure of a Premier League title charge.
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£100m price tag on Hale End duo
Speculation is mounting that Arsenal could be prepared to cash in on their most prized youngsters to fund further reinforcements. Reports suggest the club may listen to offers for both Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly this summer, with a combined valuation of roughly £100 million ($135m) being mooted for the pair.
Selling academy graduates represents pure profit under the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). With Lewis-Skelly making just one league start this season and Nwaneri having already joined Marseille on loan in January, the door for a potential permanent exit appears to be creaking open.
What Arteta said
When questioned about the balance between giving youth a chance and competing for silverware, Arteta was uncompromising.
"It's part of us," Arteta said of Arsenal's academy system. "At the end what has to define this football club is to seek for excellence and seek for the best, regardless if you're coming from the academy or abroad."
He continued: "If we can have players from Hale End, much better because the identity is there. We grow with them and they know exactly what we're looking for. But at the end they have to earn it. Not for a week, not for a month, for years. Like anybody else, it doesn't matter what department or role you have in the club. You have to sustain performance and that has to be at the very highest level if we want to win and be where we want to be."
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Balancing the books for summer investment
Arsenal are expected to be active in the upcoming transfer window, though they are unlikely to match the record-breaking spending seen in previous years.
While the fans have grown attached to the idea of Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly becoming the next stars of the Emirates, Arteta’s warning suggests that potential alone isn't enough. Unless the duo can prove they are capable of sustaining elite performance levels immediately, they could follow Smith Rowe and Nketiah out of the exit door to help fund the next phase of Arteta's project.