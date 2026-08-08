Middlesbrough sign Man Utd's Radek Vitek in record £14m deal for Championship keeper

Boro secured the goalkeeper's signature following an impressive loan spell at Bristol City last season, where he registered 134 saves and prevented 8.7 expected goals on target.

Regarding his move to the Riverside Stadium, Vitek told the club's official website: "It feels great to be here. This is a new challenge for me, and I'm really excited to be a Boro player. The project here is very impressive, because you can clearly see the ambition and where the club wants to go. I'm delighted to now be part of that."