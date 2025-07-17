Michail Antonio can't remember anything about horror car crash that almost killed him as West Ham legend opens up on Beyonce song that moved him to tears during his recovery

Speaking on the second episode of the Best Mode On Podcast, ex-West Ham star Michail Antonio talks about his recovery from the car accident that almost killed him

West Ham legend Michail Antonio joins Adebayo Akinfenwa for episode two of the brand new Beast Mode On Podcast, with the 35-year-old providing an emotional account of his arduous road to recovery after the car crash in December 2024 that left him lucky to be alive.

Antonio, who left West Ham at the end of the 2024-25 season having spent 10 years with the Hammers and become their record Premier League goalscorer in the process, opens up on the impact the crash had on his life and how a Beyonce song that was released in 2011 resonated deeply with the Jamaica international, ultimately helping him get through a traumatic period in his life.

Scroll down to read Antonio's account of the aftermath of the crash, with the full episode of the Best Mode On Podcast available now, via YouTube and Spotify.