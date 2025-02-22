Michail Antonio car crashGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Michail Antonio back running just three months after devastating car crash that left West Ham striker with a broken leg and £260k Ferrari smashed to pieces as he targets shock return this season

M. AntonioWest HamPremier League

Michail Antonio is back running just three months after a devastating car crash that left the West Ham striker with a broken leg.

  • Antonio crashed his Ferrari against a tree in Essex
  • Sustained a lower limb fracture in the accident
  • Has already hit the grass making giant strides in his recovery
