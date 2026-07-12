Michael Olise ‘requests meeting’ with Bayern Munich amid Real Madrid transfer talk as Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni & Ibrahima Konate play agent roles

Olise, who joined Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace for €55 million in 2024, has played a key role in France's run to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals - where they are set to face Spain - by providing six assists.

According to El Debate, Olise has requested to meet with Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer immediately after the tournament to define his path forward. While he remains focused on French national team duties, he is reportedly aware of the massive interest generated by his performances and wants his status and salary to reflect his new standing in world football.







