Michael Olise 'proud' of setting World Cup record but France hero left emotional after 'huge disappointment' against Spain and England

Taking to his personal Instagram account, the 24-year-old expressed his mixed emotions after seeing his World Cup dream fall short in the closing stages: "Not being able to take the trophy home is a huge disappointment. This is not how we had imagined the end of this World Cup at the beginning of the tournament.

"Wearing the French national team jersey at a World Cup has always been a dream come true for me – and it always will be. Even though we couldn't win the trophy, I'm proud to have set the record for the most assists in the history of a World Cup.

"Above all, I would much rather be here to say that we won the World Cup together – with my teammates, the staff, the coaches and all the fans of the French national team."



