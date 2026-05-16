Michael Olise named Bundesliga Player of the Season as Bayern Munich star labelled 'poster boy' for German top-flight

Olise has been voted the Bundesliga’s Player of the Season for 2025-26 following a dominant year at the Allianz Arena. DFL CEOs Marc Lenz and Steffen Merkel presented the 24-year-old France international with the prestigious award shortly before handing over the Bundesliga Meisterschale to the champions on Saturday.

The winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to Bavaria, following in the footsteps of previous winners such as club-mate Harry Kane, Florian Wirtz, and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. The award cements Olise's place among the elite of German football.