Michael Olise hopes to live up to the hype after Kylian Mbappe pays huge compliment to France star

The immense chemistry between the duo was on full display during France's opening match against Senegal - a 3-1 victory - where Mbappe scored twice, with both goals assisted by Olise. The Real Madrid superstar did not hold back when assessing Olise's impact on the squad, describing the 24-year-old as a vital part of both the present and the future of French football.

In an interview with L'Équipe, Mbappe spoke highly of the former Crystal Palace man, saying: “He is the player of today and tomorrow. He has that elegance and vision in his game. I get along very well with him. These days, we speak French together. He speaks it well. Then again, he has the kind of personality that means you, the media, will probably never know whether his French is improving or not, because he doesn’t talk to you very much (laughs). He doesn’t like it; that’s just who he is. Michael is an introvert. He chooses his words carefully and sparingly. But his feet do the talking for him. Accept him as he is. He will never change. On top of being an extraordinary player, he’s also a great person.”