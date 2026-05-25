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Michael Olise & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be ‘unbelievable’ for Liverpool but Champions League-winning former Reds star doubts ‘big’ transfer funds are available
Salah leaving as Szoboszlai & Alisson generate transfer talk
That could prove to be an issue for Arne Slot, or whoever is charged with the task of freshening up a squad that will see a number of proven Premier League title winners move on in the coming weeks.
Emotional farewells to Anfield have been bid by experienced full-back Andy Robertson and ‘Egyptian King’ Mohamed Salah, as they prepare to walk away from Merseyside and embrace new challengers elsewhere.
Ibrahima Konate is another that is heading towards free agency, while midfield trio Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister are among those to have generated exit talk - along with Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.
Replacements will be required for anybody that departs, with 257-goal Salah leaving the biggest void. Several candidates to step into his shoes on the right flank have been mooted, but will Liverpool seek a ready-made replacement for the four-time Golden Boot winner or play the long game?
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Stop-gap or spend big: How will Liverpool replace Salah?
Quizzed on whether the Reds could bring in a stop-gap before making serious plays for the likes of Bayern Munich winger Olise and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kvaratskhelia in future windows, Riise - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with ToonieBet - said: “I think if you look at Arne Slot's interviews a few times now, he speaks about there's some changes to be done with the football club for next season. I think some players will go and I think they're going to get some players.
“They went big last season, didn't they? Spent so much money. How much more money do they have to spend big? But then again, I think the signings from last season will be better for next year as well to go step by step.
“But those players you mentioned, it would have been unbelievable to sign for Liverpool but I don't know how much money they have to spend or if they even will spend big trying to find players who really suit the system they need.
“I'm going to be excited to watch this summer because there's changes to be done, needing to be done, because there's some players this season that have been way off form and I think it's when you're too confident in your position. I don't think they put the work in that they should have, some of the players. And you can see the performance hasn't been up to the standard either.
“But then again, everybody blames the manager but us players, we know ourselves when we haven't been good enough and there's some players who need to step up for next season.”
More minutes or loan move: How should Ngumoha be managed?
One of few Liverpool stars to end the 2025-26 with their reputation enhanced is teenage wonderkid Rio Ngumoha - who registered two senior goals at the age of 17. It has been suggested that he could be charged with the task of helping to counter Salah’s departure.
Asked if the youngster is ready for that responsibility, or if a loan move would be more beneficial, 2005 Champions League winner Riise said: “I think he needs to stay at Liverpool and he needs to get a great pre-season for next season.
“He will get more starting time next season but he's only 17 and his body won't handle playing week in, week out. Plus, he will go up and down in performances because he's young. It's just normal.
“So for me, he's not a starting XI regular yet because he needs time but he will start a lot more games next season. He will play longer games as well to get his fitness up but he won't be able to replace Mo Salah as a starter. We need someone else to come in and fill that role and do the job that Mo Salah has done.”
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Future plans: Slot trusted to draw up more transfer plans
It remains to be seen who Liverpool will line up to become the heir to Salah’s throne, with decisions needing to be made on whether they target Premier League pedigree or exciting potential.
Questions continue to be asked of whether Slot is the right man to oversee that project, after enduring a forgettable year as defending Premier League champions, but trust appears set to be shown in the Dutchman as ambitious future plans - which may include the likes of Olise and Kvaratskhelia - are drawn up.