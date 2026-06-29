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Michael Olise demands meeting with Bayern Munich to decide future amid Real Madrid rumours
Olise seeks Allianz Arena clarity
According to AS, Olise has communicated his desire to hold a sit-down meeting with Bayern Munich leadership to determine his next steps. The 24-year-old, who joined Bayern in the summer of 2024 from Crystal Palace on a contract running until 2029, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to Bavaria. His representatives are now keen to understand where he fits into the club’s long-term project after his stock reached an all-time high during the World Cup in North America.
The forward is conscious of the growing list of admirers following his displays for Les Bleus, where he has been instrumental in France's impressive run, featuring in every single group stage match. Olise notably provided two assists in the 3-1 victory over Senegal and set up another two goals in the 3-0 win against Iraq. Now, as France prepare to face Sweden in the round of 32, the player and his inner circle want to sit down quietly when the tournament ends to analyse the situation. Bayern must now address the fact that Olise’s explosion in form has far exceeded original expectations.
- AFP
Real Madrid and Premier League giants circle
Interest in the winger is reaching a fever pitch, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and the Premier League’s elite all keeping a close watch on his situation. Real Madrid, in particular, are looking to rebuild their squad under the guidance of their new manager, Jose Mourinho, following a trophyless campaign last season. Although the Spanish giants recently denied making any formal approach for the Frenchman in an official statement, it is understood that they remain huge admirers of his "differential touch" and game-changing ability.
Los Blancos are not alone in their pursuit, especially after Olise enjoyed a stunning 2025-26 season with Bayern Munich, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. The allure of the Bernabeu is thought to be a significant factor for the player. Despite the noise from abroad, several European clubs are currently respecting Bayern’s position, though that could change rapidly depending on the outcome of the player's upcoming meeting with the German club's hierarchy.
Bayern Munich face contract dilemma
The power brokers at Bayern are aware that Olise wants to speak, and there is a growing suspicion within the club that the player is being swayed by the intense speculation of recent weeks. While Bayern remain calm and point to the strength of his current contract, they are privately aware that the deal signed two years ago no longer reflects his current status as a world-class superstar.
Club officials have reportedly been looking for a public gesture of loyalty from the forward - who has already won the Bundesliga twice and the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup once each since moving to Germany, alongside individual honours as the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season (2024–25) and Bundesliga Player of the Season (2025–26). However, he has so far remained silent on his future. This silence has created a sense of unease in Munich, as they await the moment the World Cup curtain falls to engage in what could be the most pivotal negotiations of their summer window.
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A defining moment after the World Cup
Everything is set to be decided once the tournament in North America concludes. Olise, who previously won the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished third in the UEFA Nations League during the 2024-25 season, now wants to solidify his status among the world's elite by guiding France to their third World Cup title. He wants to clear up all doubts and know first-hand how much the club values him after two seasons of consistent excellence. He has proven he belongs at the highest level, and he will now use the scheduled meeting to lay out his own desires to the Bayern directors.