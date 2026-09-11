Eibner
'Whatever happens, happens!' – A man of few words Michael Olise stays ultra-cool as Mr Nonchalant steals the show
Olise steals show as Bayern crush Bodo/Glimt
FC Bayern Munich launched their UEFA Champions League campaign with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt at the Allianz Arena. Vincent Kompany's men broke down a stubborn low block after the break, scoring five unanswered second-half goals to seal a dominant win.
Jamal Musiala opened the scoring before Harry Kane, Alphonso Davies, and a double from Michael Olise wrapped up the three points.
Bodo/Glimt defender Odin Bjoertuft received a late red card for a foul on Olise, completing a miserable evening for the visitors.
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Mr Nonchalant reacts with deadpan cool
Following his two-goal performance, Olise offered a famously laid-back post-match interview. The French international lived up to his reputation as a man of few words, brushing off questions about patience and tactical adjustments with total calm.
When asked whether Bayern needed more patience this season against deep defensive structures, the winger offered a classic deadpan response.
"We play the same way and whatever happens, happens," Olise stated effortlessly.
Winger reveals Kompany's simple halftime message
Olise also downplayed any dramatic halftime intervention from head coach Kompany. Despite a frustrating opening 45 minutes where Joshua Kimmich hit the post, the message in the dressing room remained simple and trusting.
The winger noted that the squad remained confident the game would naturally open up as the visitors tired.
"He just said to keep playing like we did," Olise explained. "It would open up and we would take our chances. We did."
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Bayern build momentum ahead of Bundesliga trip
Olise concluded the interview by expressing his quiet satisfaction with the team's chemistry on the pitch. His two precise finishes, including a brilliant curling effort into the top corner, showcased a player operating at the peak of his powers.
Bayern now turn their focus back to domestic action when they travel to face high-flying Elversberg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
"We all know each other's movements and how to play together," Olise added. "When it works, it is good. We are happy."
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