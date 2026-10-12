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Will Michael Carrick be sacked? Michael Owen explains why under-fire Man Utd boss ‘deserves time’ heading into ‘difficult’ run of away games
Carrick oversaw Champions League qualification
Carrick, who won five top-flight titles and the Champions League as a player with United, answered an SOS call from the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ in mid-January - following the departure of Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim.
He made an immediate impact, picking up impressive victories over Arsenal and derby rivals Manchester City. By the end of the season, the Red Devils sat third in the table and were readying themselves for a return to elite European competition.
Carrick’s claims to the top job were impossible to ignore, leading to him penning a two-year deal - with those terms including the option for an extension through to the summer of 2029. He is just eight games into that agreement.
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One win & no Premier League clean sheets in 2026-27
Only two victories have been picked up this season, with one of those coming against Azerbaijani minnows Sabah. With just six points being picked up from 18 on offer in the Premier League, United have slumped into the bottom-half of the division again.
Sabah are the only team that they have been able to shut out, with clean sheets proving elusive for a leaky defensive unit, while concerns have been raised regarding transfer business and the lack of proven central striking options.
Carrick finds himself operating under the brightest of spotlights, with his honeymoon period in the dugout certainly over. There have been suggestions that he may be on borrowed time, with an immediate upturn in performances and results required in order to keep his neck off the chopping block.
Bookmakers believe a big sack call could be imminent, with disgruntled supporters making their feelings clear during an uninspiring 1-1 draw with 10-man Tottenham, and more change could be on the cards in Manchester.
Is Carrick under serious pressure ahead of testing run?
Asked if he fears for Carrick heading into a run of three successive away games, with four of United’s next five fixtures taking place on the road, ex-Red Devils striker Owen - who was speaking with GOAL as ambassador of Casino.org, where UK players can find reliable online casino information - said: “I was looking at the next set of fixtures for Manchester United and they're bloody difficult. A lot of away games.
“The next away game in the Premier League is Leeds, and Leeds are playing really well. Obviously we all know about their rivalry. That's going to be some atmosphere. They'll smell blood. There's an opportunity there to win at Elland Road.
“I'm a big Carrick fan. I thought he should have been given the job. I understand that there's pressure surrounding the job. Absolutely. But how well he did last season, I think he absolutely should be given time.
“And if you look at it, they were massively unlucky against Everton. They scored with one of the goals of the season, the last kick of the game. They were robbed out of points by VAR in the Manchester derby. They've been really unlucky, in my opinion, to not have a few extra points.
“The performance wasn't great against Spurs, granted, but I do like the team. I think it's a lot better team now than it has been in the last few years. And I think that they've got the potential to have a decent enough season.
“There's people trying to put pressure, but I do think he deserves a fair bit more time for what he's done so far.”
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Will Carrick avoid hasty sack call at Man Utd?
Before heading to Elland Road, United have a testing Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid to contend with on Spanish soil. A meeting with Cesc Fabregas’ impressive Como side will take place in Italy on October 21. After briefly returning to Old Trafford against Bournemouth, the Red Devils will then travel to Stamford Bridge for a date with Chelsea.
It remains to be seen whether Carrick makes that journey to west London, with fans and board members needing to be won over quickly in order to earn the kind of patience and faith that Owen believes should be shown.
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