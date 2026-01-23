Michael Carrick reveals role he played in Man Utd’s decision to release Casemiro with Brazilian midfielder ‘desperate’ to finish Red Devils career well

United confirmed their choice not to renew Casemiro's contract earlier this week. The topic had previously been broached with former manager Ruben Amorim, who claimed "no decision" had been made during his time in charge, though the Portuguese has since been sacked and replaced by interim boss Carrick.

A statement from United read: "Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer, upon the expiry of his contract.

"The legendary midfielder has enjoyed four seasons at the club, playing 146 games and scoring 21 goals to date.

"A serial winner, Casemiro was unveiled at Old Trafford in August 2022, and quickly became a fan favourite due to his combative nature and ability to score goals at crucial times.

"The Brazil captain played a major role in helping United to win the 2023 Carabao Cup, scoring a header in a colossal performance against Newcastle United. The 33-year-old also won the Emirates FA Cup in 2024. Supporters will have the opportunity to recognise Casemiro’s contributions at the final home game of the season, against Nottingham Forest."