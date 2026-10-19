Crisis at Old Trafford! Michael Carrick admits Man Utd situation 'doesn't look great' after worst start in 40 years following Leeds draw

Despite the mounting pressure, the United boss remained defiant during his post-match press duties. He acknowledged the grim reality of their league position but backed his squad to mount a swift recovery.

"We are not accepting that everything's great, but sometimes you do struggle and you have to find a way through it," Carrick stated. "I understand the situation doesn't look great but I have no doubts we can go on a good run."

Emphasising his belief in the current crop of players, he added: "We have to find a way through it. There has been a cycle where it can go in different directions, but we are more than capable of winning matches.

"I am not sat here comparing it to any point [in the past], but we know we can do it, we have done it for some time and we feel we are a better group now. I am encouraged by a lot of things and I think we can still have a really good season."



