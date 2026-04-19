'I love being here' - Michael Carrick makes Man Utd hopes clear but admits decision is 'out of my hands'

United’s victory was built on a makeshift back four that earned high praise from the boss. With injuries mounting, youngsters and players out of position were forced to step up against a Chelsea side that dominated possession. "I can't play that one down, that was massive, that was a big win for us," Carrick said. "They had some opportunities but to keep a clean sheet and defend like we did, there was a lot of work that had to go into the last day or so in terms of prepping the team with a new back four."

"I thought Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui coming in were incredible, Ayden being such a young age and Noussair not really playing centre back in a back four. I have to give the coaching staff a lot of credit on getting the boys ready for that. I thought the boys put a magnificent performance in tonight. We feel it was deserved. The set-backs we have had the last few days, the centre-back partnership we had it would be a bit of a challenge but I felt the defence was immense in difficult circumstances."