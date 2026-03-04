Getty/Goal
Michael Carrick identifies summer transfer window priority for Man Utd after Ruben Amorim clear-out
The ghost of wingers past
The current predicament is one of United's own making. Under Amorim's leadership, the club systematically dismantled its wide options to suit a system that did not utilize traditional wingers. Antony departed for Real Betis in a £21.65m ($29m) deal, while Alejandro Garnacho was sold to Chelsea for £40m ($53m). Meanwhile, Sancho remains on loan at Aston Villa with his contract set to expire, and United officials have expressed regret over the £26m ($34.6m) buy-option included in Marcus Rashford’s loan to Barcelona, especially as the forward’s value has surged following a return to form in Spain.
Carrick has been forced to get creative in the interim, often relying on Patrick Dorgu or moving Matheus Cunha into wide areas. However, Man Utd have struggled for width in recent games whenever these stop-gap solutions are unavailable.
Carrick hints at summer transfer solution
The United boss is acutely aware of the glaring hole in his squad and has hinted that finding a permanent solution is firmly on the agenda for the upcoming transfer window.
"I think you're always looking at the balance of the team and the squad to give you the utmost flexibility, so it's definitely something to look at, for sure," Carrick explained when questioned about the lack of depth on the left side. When pressed further on whether that specific position would be addressed in the summer market, he added: "Quite possibly." It marks a significant shift in strategy, suggesting that the "wing-back era" is firmly in the rearview mirror as the club looks to restore the identity that once featured greats like Ryan Giggs and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Despite having one eye on future recruitment, the manager insists his current makeshift options are fully capable of delivering results between now and the end of the campaign, adding: "I think we can still be dangerous and I still think we can fill that spot. I think we've got players to be able to do it. It's not a huge concern at the moment. We always want to improve and we're always thinking of that perfect scenario of mixing players together and connections and how it suits on the pitch, but Matheus has played that role and caused some problems and caused big problems and had big moments from that playing wide or inside so he's doing well as well."
Scouting the next superstar winger
With the summer window approaching, United are already being linked with high-profile reinforcements to solve their left-wing vacancy. RB Leipzig’s 19-year-old sensation Yan Diomande has reportedly emerged as a primary target, though the Ivory Coast international is expected to command a fee in the region of £70m. Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon has also been mentioned in recruitment circles at Carrington, as the club looks to inject genuine pace and Premier League experience back into their attacking transitions after the Amorim-led clear-out left them lacking orthodox options.
Despite the obvious need for reinforcements, Carrick is determined to maintain high standards with his current group, particularly praising the attitude of Amad Diallo. "He's such a dream to work with," the manager recently gushed. "His attitude, he's so positive, he wants to learn and he wants to keep pushing, and he asks for more, what can I do more, how can I improve? He's desperate to do well and he's been a huge part of the team and he will be. Sometimes it's the eye-catching bits and the bits that we kind of know he can bring and other times his work off the ball and defending. That's huge to be able to do that for that type of player."
Waiting for the summer market
The club's priorities are also split by a desperate need for central midfield reinforcements, with Casemiro set to depart and Manuel Ugarte struggling for minutes under the new regime. However, Carrick remains focused on the "perfect scenario" of a balanced attack. "We're always thinking of that perfect scenario of mixing players together and connections and seeing how it suits on the pitch," he noted. "There's different ways of doing it and we have really good options across the front line." For now, United must wait until the market opens to truly correct the course set during the Amorim clear-out, but the intentions of the new leadership are becoming crystal clear.
