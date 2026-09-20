'He made three top saves' – Michael Carrick blames Bernd Leno heroics for Manchester United failing to beat Fulham

Carrick cut a frustrated figure following his side's 1-1 draw with Fulham, pointing directly to Leno as the primary reason the visitors failed to take all three points. The result leaves Manchester United with just five points from their opening five Premier League matches - matching their joint-lowest tally at this stage of a season, previously recorded in 2014-15.

Reflecting on the match, Carrick felt his side had done enough to take all three points despite the setback. 'I thought we should have won the game, I thought we created enough to win the game,' he told Sky Sports.

Pointing directly to the performance of Fulham's goalkeeper, Carrick added: 'I think probably their goalkeeper really. The saves that he made today - he has probably made three top saves. We have hit the post twice and had a load of opportunities. Of course we are not happy about not winning the game, but there are things to take from it for sure.'