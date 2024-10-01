Micah RichardsGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Micah Richards plans major upgrade to £2m mansion after neighbours' complaints about ex-Man City star & BBC pundit's renovations

Manchester CityPremier League

Micah Richards has been given the go-ahead to make significant changes to his £2 million mansion in Yorkshire.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Neighbours vexed with Richards' mansion renovations
  • Officials make decisions in favour of the ex-player
  • Bought the mansion back in 2021 for £1.3m
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below