Ritabrata Banerjee

'I did what any friend would do' - Micah Richards hits out at lawyer over claim he is Roy Keane's 'puppy' in assault trial

Micah Richards hit back at a lawyer who called the former Manchester City star a stooge of Roy Keane.

  • Richards hits back at defence lawyer
  • Keane alleged Arsenal fan attacked him at Emirates
  • Lawyer claimed Richards a stooge of Keane
