MEYBA, once one of Spain's most revered sportswear producers and Barcelona's partner when they won their first European Cup in 1992, have been busy making football shirts fit for all sorts of cross-cultural purposes, from festivals to food to music and more.

Jonathan Jones, MEYBA's Head of Global Marketing, said: "This collection represents everything MEYBA stands for - creativity, nostalgia, and cultural storytelling through football design. Yellow Submarine allowed us to blur the lines between sport, art, and music in a joyful, playful way."

It's only fitting that the trilogy wraps up with a Spanish brand honouring a piece of art called Yellow Submarine, given that is the nickname of one of the country's most successful teams and Champions League side Villarreal, who hail from a community town of around 50,000 people.

This is, however, not the end of MEYBA's return to football or their adventures dipping into other cultures and mediums, with an exciting future still in their sights having agreed deals with clubs all over the world.