Mexico player ratings vs Ghana: Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora shine before World Cup

Pre-World Cup friendlies are rarely about perfection. For Javier “Vasco” Aguirre, Mexico’s 2-0 win over Ghana in Puebla represented another step in the final stage of evaluation before the World Cup, a chance to test partnerships, assess individual performances and continue shaping a squad still being adjusted around form, fitness and availability.

Aguirre said before the match that evaluating the collective would be difficult because many players had arrived at different times. That made the individual performances even more important, especially in front of more than 40,000 fans, with several players trying to prove they can still play a role when the World Cup kicks off.

One of the clearest positives was the return of Gilberto Mora. The 17-year-old added another dimension to Mexico’s attack, and every time he received the ball, something seemed to happen. For an El Tri side still searching for more solutions in the final third, that is a very encouraging sign.

GOAL rates Mexico’s players after their pre-World Cup friendly from Puebla, Mexico's Estadio Cuauhtémoc...