Mexico player ratings vs Jamaica: Edson Alvarez injury overshadows narrow El Tri win against Reggae Boyz

El Tri started Copa America out with a victory, but losing Edson Alvarez brings cloud to tournament

Mexico are entering a new era. Their veterans of old, players like Memo Ochoa, Hector Herrera and Chucky Lozano are seemingly out of the national team picture. They are undergoing a rebuild of sorts, but at the same time, they knew that Copa America 2024 was their chance to prove to the world that they are among the game's elite and one of the best in CONCACAF.

They took on one of their regional opponents in the Reggae Boyz Saturday, and it was the perfect test to begin the tournament.

Nothing went to plan - at all.

Jaime Lozano's squad lost their captain and star player Edson Alvarez to a hamstring injury just 30 minutes into the match, and from there on out, it was just messy.

Santiago Gimenez, their superstar forward, had just 16 touches across 68 minutes. The attack was a nightmare all night, with little to no service from wide areas, and Orbelin Pineda failing to connect the midfield and attack centrally.

Lucky for El Tri, they didn't need their attack to get their winner.

In the 69th minute, fullback Gerardo Arteaga stepped up to score a belter of an effort from the edge of the box, handing them the winner in their 1-0 victory.

Jamaica, meanwhile, had initially scored only to see it called back for an offsides on Michail Antonio in the 50th minute. Other than that moment, the Reggae Boyz failed to be much of a threat.

For Lozano and Co. in a tight Group B, it was a really important three points. However, this sort of performance won't be enough throughout the tournament if they want to make any sort of run.

GOAL rates Mexico's players from NRG Stadium.