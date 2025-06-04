Panama v Mexico: Final - CONCACAF Nations LeagueGetty Images Sport


Mexico hope to secure early player releases for World Cup, says FMF president Ivar Sisniega

CONCACAF Gold CupWorld CupMexicoJ. Aguirre

The Clausura 2026 playoffs will also be played without national team call-ups.

  • Sixty-six percent of Mexico’s World Cup roster will come from Liga MX, says Sisniega
  • Mexico face Switzerland this Saturday
  • On June 10, they take on Turkey before heading to L.A. for their Gold Cup opener
