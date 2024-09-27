Mexico, Feyenoord's Santi Gimenez will show resilience once again with latest thigh injury

Santi Gimenez's thigh injury isn't the biggest challenge he's had to overcome and he'll use previous experience to overcome.

Santiago Gimenez’s time on the pitch for 2024 is sadly over.

The Mexico forward suffered a thigh injury in Feyenoord’s match with NAC Breda on Sunday, and the club announced this week he will miss three months because of the injury.

It’s bad news for the Dutch club, which relied on Gimenez up top in its opening seven matches. It’s bad news for Mexico, which has high hopes for the 23-year-old and believes he can be the country's next star. And it’s bad news for Gimenez, who now must work to get back on the field and find the same rhythm he’s shown since moving to the Netherlands.

The good news? It’s nothing Gimenez hasn’t overcome before.