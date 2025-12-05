Mexico 2026 World Cup draw reaction: Son Heung-min and South Korea pose toughest test in otherwise straightforward group

Aguirre and the Mexican delegation that traveled to Washington, D.C., can feel relieved with the Group A draw they received for the long-awaited home World Cup. The Pot 2 pairing worked in their favor: Mexico avoided heavyweights such as Colombia and Uruguay. Instead, El Tri will face South Korea - still a difficult opponent, but far more manageable than those top contenders.

Mexico will open the tournament against South Africa, No. 61 in the FIFA rankings - a significantly easier matchup than Norway, who were also in Pot 3. Their final group-stage game at Estadio Azteca will be against the winner of a playoff between Denmark, North Macedonia, Ireland and the Czech Republic, a spot that will be decided in March.