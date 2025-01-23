Pep Guardiola Jamie Carragher Man CityGetty/GOAL
'Men against boys' - Man City told they were 'lucky' to only concede four against PSG after being 'absolutely bullied' in Champions League tie

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester City were lucky to only concede four goals against Paris Saint-Germain in their 4-2 Champions League loss.

  • Manchester City lose 4-2 against Paris Saint-Germain
  • Carragher says City lucky to only concede four
  • Man City could miss out on the knockout stages altogether
