Memphis Depay ruled out again for Corinthians as Netherlands star suffers knee injury

Depay’s season has been disrupted by a string of muscle and joint injuries that have prevented him from gaining rhythm. Two long layoffs came from right-thigh strains, 21 days in August and another 25 between September and October. Earlier in the year, he suffered a sprained right ankle, a foot trauma, and another ankle trauma, costing him an additional 27 days combined.

Now the latest knee issue adds to a worrying pattern. While not as severe as his past ACL tear from 2019, the recurrence of lower-body injuries underscores the strain on an attacker who thrives on explosiveness. The club’s medical staff is handling the situation with caution, especially given his workload with both Corinthians and the Dutch national team. This careful approach is necessary, but it also means Corinthians must once again adapt without one of their most experienced forwards.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!