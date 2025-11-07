Memphis Depay offers to help Corinthians amid financial crisis by giving up hotel suite that has cost Brazilian club €2.5m so far

Depay’s career has been defined by flair, self-expression, and a strong sense of identity. But in Sao Paulo, it’s empathy that’s making headlines. The Dutch attacker, who joined Corinthians in 2024, has reportedly offered to give up his €40,000-per-month luxury hotel suite to ease the club’s growing financial burden.

According to TNT Sports, the suite which is located in one of Sao Paulo’s top hotels, costs the club around 250,000 Brazilian reais monthly and includes premium services like room service, laundry, a chauffeur, and 24-hour concierge support. Since his arrival, Corinthians have already spent over €405,000 on his accommodation alone.

Depay’s willingness to forgo this contractual privilege is seen as a commendable gesture at a time when Corinthians’ finances are stretched thin. Despite his €11 million annual salary (which could rise to €19m with bonuses), the forward has acknowledged the club’s fragile situation and expressed readiness to help reduce costs.

So far, Depay has scored nine goals and registered 10 assists in 44 games for Corinthians this season.