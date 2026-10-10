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'He tried to solve it too riskily!' - Eberl criticizes Neuer blunder as Bayern concede fastest goal in Bundesliga history in Augsburg draw
Eberl highlights Neuer’s lack of composure
The match will be remembered for a moment of unwanted history for the Bavarian giants. Immediately following the kickoff by Luis Diaz, the ball was worked back toward Neuer, who struggled to control the pass effectively. Sensing an opportunity, Augsburg’s Robin Fellhauer pounced on the loose ball, capitalizing on Neuer's uncharacteristic hesitation to slot the ball into the net.
'He made a mistake, took the ball poorly, then he wanted to solve it and solved it too riskily,' Eberl said when discussing the specific moment that saw Bayern fall behind before many fans had even taken their seats.
- AFP
Bundesliga history made in eight seconds
Despite the high-profile nature of the error, Eberl was quick to point out that the result was not solely the fault of the man between the sticks. He noted that the team as a whole failed to capitalize on the numerous opportunities they created to put the game to bed. 'We made life difficult for ourselves with a series of mistakes. Manu is involved in that, but others are too,' he added, as quoted by Sky Sports. 'We had enough chances to win the game anyway.'
Fellhauer, the man of the hour, admitted after the final whistle that he could have perhaps finished the chance even earlier, though he chose to be precise rather than rushed. 'I could have shot even faster. But the risk was too great that it would go wide,' Fellhauer told the media. The goal was officially timed at just over eight seconds, setting a new record for the fastest goal ever scored in the German top flight. By finding the back of the net so quickly, he surpassed the previous record of nine seconds held jointly by Kevin Volland and Karim Bellarabi, etching his name into the Bundesliga record books at the expense of one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the game.
Neuer’s rare lapse under the microscope
Despite this rare blunder, the 40-year-old goalkeeper boasts an illustrious history with Bayern Munich. Since arriving from Schalke in 2011, Neuer has lifted the Bundesliga title 13 times, the DFB-Pokal on six occasions, and claimed the Champions League and Club World Cup twice each, alongside a glittering array of other silverware. Across his remarkable career, he has made 604 appearances for the Bavarian giants across all competitions, keeping an astonishing 272 clean sheets along the way.
'We all know, you rarely see that from Manuel Neuer,' Eberl continued. 'I don't know his 800 or more competitive games and I don't know if he has made bigger blunders there. He made a mistake, took the ball poorly, then he wanted to solve it, in the end solved it too riskily.'
- AFP
Missed chance to claim top spot
The draw represents a significant missed opportunity for Bayern Munich, who entered the weekend with the chance to reclaim their position at the summit of the Bundesliga table following Borussia Dortmund's draw against Werder Bremen yesterday. Having previously been held to a draw by Schalke in the second round of the campaign, Bayern failed to capitalize on Dortmund's slip-up and now sit second in the standings with 11 points, trailing the league leaders by two points.
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