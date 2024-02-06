Mauricio Pochettino holds 'private' chat with Thiago Siva over controversial social media post from Chelsea defender's wife Isabelle

James Westwood
Mauricio Pochettino Thiago Silva ChelseaGetty
Mauricio Pochettino has held a "private" chat with Thiago Siva over his wife Isabelle's controversial social media post on Sunday afternoon.

  • Chelsea beaten 4-2 by Wolves
  • Belle wrote controversial post during game
  • Poch has spoken to Thiago Silva

